Today’s Wordle answer and hints for #463 from September 25.

Wordle conquered the world immediately after its launch and has been chaining players to their phone screens ever since. It’s such a simple puzzle game concept, but it’s really suitable for daily play, forcing you to guess a five letter word, all the while giving hints about your progress.
Even if you have been playing Wordle since launch, it will be difficult for you to find the answer of the day from time to time. Some answers are just harder to crack, while others may even be words you’ve literally never heard of (looking at you, KOLK).
Despite this, there is nothing shameful about needing a little hint from time to time. Below you will find a Wordle hint for today and even an answer if you are interested. We’ll start with a hint, giving a hint as to the answer without spoiling the topic too much. If you can solve it, great, but if not, then feel free to check the answer and keep your Wordle series alive and well. Here is Wordle’s answer for today:
If you’re confused, don’t worry — here’s Wordle’s answer today.
Wordle Hints and Hints for today (#463, September 25)
For those who are playing catch-up, Wordle’s answer for yesterday (September 24) was GRATE. If you need a hint before looking for the answer below, here are three hints to today’s Wordle answer:
This word is used to confess something that is true
In particular, this may mean admission to a certain space
Has the letter “A”
Wordle
Wordle. Credit: Brandon Bell / Getty Images.
Today’s Wordle response (September 24)
Today’s Wordle answer is a bit simpler than the last few. Two vowels and no repeated letters. It is used to describe chopping food into small pieces. Wordle’s answer for today (task 463 of September 25) is to RECOGNIZE.
We will update this page every day to make sure it has the latest Wordle answer, but if you don’t want to make checking a habit, there are some useful tips on how to solve daily puzzles yourself. Try to start your guesses with a word that has a lot of vowels — as mathematician Jonathan Olson defines, some great words that should be used first include “Salet”, “Rance”, “Alter” and “Crate”.
Previous archive of Wordle responses
Guessing Wordle’s answer for today, it is useful to know what words were before. Here are some recent answers:
Other games like Wordle
If you are struggling to find every answer day after day, the good news is that there are many other similar games that can test your knowledge in other fields. The success of Wordle means that everyone has tried their hand at creating similar games — even Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo contributed to the launch of Weezle, which, as expected, challenges players to work out the words from the band’s songs every day.
If the Weezer band is not for you, there is always Taylordle — the same game, only with Taylor Swift lyrics.
Continuing the theme of the music, Heardle is an audio version of Wordle, in which fans try to guess the song of the day by listening to small fragments.
In addition, there is also a royal battle, a dungeon search and a game that tests your knowledge of geography — so there is plenty to choose from at the moment. There’s even an adult-only NSFW version!
Wordle is available for free on PC and mobile devices.