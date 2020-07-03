Today’s Trucks came side by side with Tesla Semi, which looked like it came from the future

Tesla Semi, which was introduced in 2017 and has a contradictory appearance, was finally viewed side by side with today’s traditional trucks. The photo was shared on LinkedIn by Tesla Automotive President Jerome Guillen.

About two and a half years ago, Tesla, the pioneer of electric and autonomous vehicles, introduced the new heavy vehicle Tesla Semi. Tesla Semi, which is planned to replace today’s traditional trucks, has managed to attract the attention of the world with its innovative and plain appearance.

Tesla Semi, which continues to be tested today, continues to garner appreciation with its ‘coming from the future’ appearance and the driver’s cabin located right in the center. However, even though the vehicle was displayed many times while carrying loads on the roads, we did not see any photos that would give an idea of ​​how traditional trucks looked. That photo was shared by Tesla Automotive President Jerome Guillen today.

Tesla Semi and today’s trucks side by side:

Jerome Guillen, President of Tesla Automotive, who shared on LinkedIn, included a frame that clearly shows how Tesla Semi stands next to traditional trucks. With the sharing of the photo, it was once again understood how innovative and special the Tesla Semi had.

Of course, Jerome Guillen, who shared the article, included a statement that emphasizes the innovation of Tesla Semi. Beginning his words by saying “A small break after good second quarter deliveries”, Guillen said, “The alien came to save the dinosaurs” for Tesla Semi.

When the shared photograph was examined, it was seen again how Tesla Semi offers innovations to the driver compared to today’s trucks. Tesla Semi, which has a window covering almost half of the vehicle in front of it, provides the driver with an incredible field of view compared to the trucks next to it.

Tesla Semi is still being tested since its introduction in 2017. The truck of the future would have a range of 500 to 800 kilometers, according to what was said when it was first introduced. However, Elon Musk later stated that the mass production version of Tesla Semi will have a range of approximately 965 kilometers.



