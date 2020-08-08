Today’s price of the dollar and exchange rate

The price of the dollar for today Saturday August 8, 2020 in the exchange rate is 22.30 pesos in Mexico

When starting operations, the price of the US dollar is trading this Saturday, August 8, at an average of 22.54 for sale and 22.06 pesos for purchase in exchange houses located at the “Benito Juárez” International Airport in Mexico City.

The exchange rate at the window is 22.65 pesos for sale at BBVA Mexico, while Banamex offers the dollar at 22.76 pesos and Banorte at 22.60 units.

Banco Azteca is the financial institution in Mexico that offers the cheapest dollar price, at 22.29 pesos for sale, according to Investing.com. For its part, the bank that buys the most expensive greenback is Monex, at 23.00 pesos.

Parity and peso-dollar exchange rate

Meanwhile, to make payments of obligations in official institutions, the peso-dollar exchange rate is valued at 22.36 Mexican pesos. On the SAT the dollar is valued at 22.36.

From Reuters they report that the currency of the second largest economy in Latin America, the Mexican peso closes the week with a price of 22.35. The currency is listed on Banco Base at 22.48.

Banco Base highlighted that the United States labor market figures showed favorable results, as the unemployment rate in that country decreased and the number of people registered as temporarily unemployed also decreased; However, the odds that the US Congress will pass a fiscal stimulus package to boost the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis decreased.

He added that the performance of the exchange rate was marked by a strong depreciation of the peso during the first sessions of the week, reaching a price of 22,9097 pesos, a level not seen since July 1. This was due to a generalized correction in favor of the US dollar, whose index accumulated five consecutive weeks down.

The euro was sold at the window according to Investing.com at a maximum of 26.37 pesos, while the purchase is at 26.40 pesos; the pound sterling was offered at 29.23 pesos and was purchased at 29.20 pesos.



