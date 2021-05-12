Today’s Free Fire May 12, 2021; all free rewards

We offer you all the free Garena Free Fire codes for today Wednesday May 12, 2021. We know the rewards and how to redeem them online. Free Fire has been offering free rewards every day for months. Garena’s free-to-play title, available for iOS and Android mobile devices, is a multiplayer battle royale in which players fight to the death. Punctual to the appointment, in MeriStation we present all the Free Fire codes for today, Wednesday May 12, 2021, available for players from Spain, Latin America, the United States and the rest of the world.

We also remember that a premium version of the title, known as Free Fire Max, was recently published. If you want to know all the details, click on this link; We also tell you how to download it for free on iOS, Android and PC mobiles.

Before releasing all the Free Fire codes for this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, we inform you that you can find out what is the best configuration to make auto headshot shots and how to make your nick invisible, something important for when you want to go from incognito during games. In addition, you can also consult how to get memory fragments. The weekly agenda is also available.

Most codes usually work for about 24 hours.

Free Fire: Today’s Free Reward Codes May 12, 2021

FF8M-82QK-7C2M

FFES-PORT-SSQA

KLLP-DJHD-DBJD

HDFH-DNBH-NDJL

NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK

VFGV-JMCK-DMHN

JCDK-CNJE-5RTR

XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH

XKDN-98ND-DMNJ

CDDF-DGCD-FGTD

DJHN-DSBB-BGFR

KILO-LOJH-UYOP

VFHH-NCBU-SADF

SSFF-EGBF-BHFG

VDGF-CVBF-DGVD

MNHG-OLDU-AXDV

JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO

DJHD-GSDU-EHJP

BMNC-EDHC-SENC

KCKD-DXDD-GVGV

3RXG-5T54-4E3E

FDDF- VVVF-DCDD

JHND-CXSD-DDGF

XFDD-GDFG-BBBB

EDXX-DSZS-SDFG