Today’s Free Fire July 26, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on July 26, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android. We are about to say goodbye to this hot month of July, in which we have enjoyed various special events in games like the one at hand: Free Fire. In Garena’s battle royale, free daily codes are still waiting for us that we can easily redeem to get rewards such as diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and much more. We leave you these detailed codes below, in a list that includes the rewards for this Monday, July 26, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them.

We remember that you also have several pieces available in which we explain details of Free Fire such as how to get memory fragments (to level up our character for free), the V of verified for our profile or a detailed list with codes of flags to personalize our name.

Free Fire: July 26 Reward Codes

BWGK-HB3M-AZHT: M1014 2 Howl Underground Loot Box

BWGK-HB3M-AZHT: 2 Carnival Weapon Loot Boxes

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Box

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9: Street Boy Package

FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Box

FFMC-6UR5-ZNJQ: Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Box

FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2 Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Boxes

XLMM-VSBN-V6YC: 2 Winterlands Weapon Loot Boxes

PACJ-JTUA-29UU: 1 Diamond Royale voucher

XUW3-FNK7-AV8N: 2x custom room cards

LH3D-HG87-XU5U: 1 Diamond Royale voucher and 1 Arma Royale voucher

AGF6-333A-6AS2

25R9 – EF86 – DH4B

ZZAT-XB24-QES8

PKXV-AA56-WT9T

FFPL-UED9-3XRT

FDFV- CSAS-EDRF

BGIY-CTNH-4PV3

R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9