Today’s Free Fire July 26, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on July 26, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android. We are about to say goodbye to this hot month of July, in which we have enjoyed various special events in games like the one at hand: Free Fire. In Garena’s battle royale, free daily codes are still waiting for us that we can easily redeem to get rewards such as diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and much more. We leave you these detailed codes below, in a list that includes the rewards for this Monday, July 26, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them.
We remember that you also have several pieces available in which we explain details of Free Fire such as how to get memory fragments (to level up our character for free), the V of verified for our profile or a detailed list with codes of flags to personalize our name.
Free Fire: July 26 Reward Codes
BWGK-HB3M-AZHT: M1014 2 Howl Underground Loot Box
BWGK-HB3M-AZHT: 2 Carnival Weapon Loot Boxes
FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Box
4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9: Street Boy Package
FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box
FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Box
FFMC-6UR5-ZNJQ: Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Box
FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2 Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Boxes
XLMM-VSBN-V6YC: 2 Winterlands Weapon Loot Boxes
PACJ-JTUA-29UU: 1 Diamond Royale voucher
XUW3-FNK7-AV8N: 2x custom room cards
LH3D-HG87-XU5U: 1 Diamond Royale voucher and 1 Arma Royale voucher
AGF6-333A-6AS2
25R9 – EF86 – DH4B
ZZAT-XB24-QES8
PKXV-AA56-WT9T
FFPL-UED9-3XRT
FDFV- CSAS-EDRF
BGIY-CTNH-4PV3
R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX
4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9