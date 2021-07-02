Today’s Free Fire July 2, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: Garena offers another list of free reward codes for today, July 2, 2021. Check out all the cosmetics for Free Fire. Free Fire continues with its proposal of free codes for today, July 2, 2021. As usual, the mobile battle royale, which can be played totally free and is a real success around the world, offers us new cosmetics that we can download thanks to the list of codes. Once we redeem them, we will find them in our Garena profile forever and without paying anything. Remember that the game is available on both iOS and Android devices and that it has a large number of playable and cosmetic options. In this link you have the codes for July 1 in case you did not exchange them at the time.
Free Fire codes for today, July 2
JCDK-CNJE-5RTR
3RXG-5T54-4E3E
FDDF- VVVF-DCDD
EDXX-DSZS-SDFG
KLLP-DJHD-DBJD
HDFH-DNBH-NDJL
VFHH-NCBU-SADF
MNHG-OLDU-AXDV
BMNC-EDHC-SENC
KCKD-DXDD-GVGV
JHND-CXSD-DDGF
XFDD-GDFG-BBBB
SSFF-EGBF-BHFG
VDGF-CVBF-DGVD
VFGV-JMCK-DMHN
NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK
XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH
XKDN-98ND-DMNJ
CDDF-DGCD-FGTD
JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO
DJHD-GSDU-EHJP
DJHN-DSBB-BGFR
KILO-LOJH-UYOP