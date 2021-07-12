Today’s Free Fire July 12, 2021; all free rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on July 12, 2021 for this successful battle royale on iOS and Android. We are already halfway through this hot month of July, in which we can find multiple surprises and special events in our favorite online games. In the case of Free Fire, Garena’s battle royale, free daily codes await us available to get rewards such as diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. We leave you these detailed codes below, in a list that includes the rewards for this Monday, July 12, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them.

You also have several pieces available in which we explain details of Free Fire such as how to get memory fragments (to level up our character for free), the V for verified for our profile or a detailed list with flag codes for customize our name.

Free Fire: July 12 Reward Codes

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Boxes.

FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Boxes.

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ ​​- Ancient Weapon Loot Box.

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Boxes.

XLMMVSBNV6YC: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Boxes.

XUW3FNK7AV8N: 2x custom room cards.

LH3DHG87XU5U: 1 Diamond Royale ticket and 1 Arma Royale ticket.

PACJJTUA29UU: 1 Diamond Royale voucher.

