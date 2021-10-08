Today’s Free Fire Codes October 8, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on October 8, 2021 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. The month of October comes to Free Fire with several interesting weekly events and a good batch of daily free rewards codes that we can redeem on the official Garena page to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. Here we leave you with the codes for this Friday, October 8, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.

Free Fire: October 8 Reward Codes

VT2ZXFGPKXK6: Nether Weapon Loot Box

MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Animated Beast Weapon Loot Box

5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Box

87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Box

MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Box

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (Backpack)

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punisher Weapon Loot Box

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3 Ancient Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5 Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Boxes

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Years Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Box

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Box

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (above) and 1 Star Soul Weapon Loot Box

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3 Diamond Royale Coupons

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wild Hunter Weapon Loot Box

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentine’s Weapon Loot Box

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Large Loot Box of Loot Weapons

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Box

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Box

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Boxer Champion Weapons Loot Box

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Box