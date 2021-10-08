Today’s Free Fire Codes October 8, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on October 8, 2021 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. The month of October comes to Free Fire with several interesting weekly events and a good batch of daily free rewards codes that we can redeem on the official Garena page to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. Here we leave you with the codes for this Friday, October 8, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.
Free Fire: October 8 Reward Codes
VT2ZXFGPKXK6: Nether Weapon Loot Box
MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Animated Beast Weapon Loot Box
5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Box
87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Box
MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Box
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (Backpack)
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punisher Weapon Loot Box
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3 Ancient Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5 Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Boxes
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Years Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Box
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Box
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (above) and 1 Star Soul Weapon Loot Box
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3 Diamond Royale Coupons
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wild Hunter Weapon Loot Box
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentine’s Weapon Loot Box
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Large Loot Box of Loot Weapons
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Box
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Box
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Boxer Champion Weapons Loot Box
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Box