Today’s Free Fire Codes October 7, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you all the free reward codes available for Free Fire today, October 7, 2021. Fatten your inventory. Free Fire returns like every day with its round of free reward codes. Today, October 7, 2021, the popular battle royale allows its users to receive new cosmetics without having to go through the checkout. Once the redemptions will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title is available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire codes for today, October 7, 2021

4MZJ-669A-XEEU

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG

XGQJ-G8RJ-783B

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J

GY52-RK7A-TA5R

WDYM-TRUW-FU34

EV4S-2C7M-MA52

BQ36-7997-2QVT

84J9-EYTY-FSMV

FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH

FF10-617K-GUF9

PR59-EZW4-HSZ9

X59F-7V69-87MA

H87Q-8WPF-YZHM