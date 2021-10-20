Today’s Free Fire Codes October 20, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: These are the free codes for today September 20 in Free Fire; We will tell you how to redeem them to receive the rewards in the video game. Everyone likes to get free items. Among the free-to-play titles (free but with microtransactions), Free Fire is one of the most popular games for mobile devices. Aware of this, Garena continues to offer free reward codes every day, both for the Android and iOS versions. Players can thus get diamonds and other permanent items for the video game. In the following lines we offer you the free rewards codes for today, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. They are available in Spain, Latin America, the United States and other countries, but some codes are exclusive to a specific market.
Before getting into the code issue, we provide you with some of our tutorials: how to auto headshot, how to get memory fragments and how to make your nickname invisible. We also explain how to get memory fragments, the V for verified for our profile, a list with flag codes to modify our name and how to get memory fragments.
The most significant novelty in recent months is Free Fire Max, so we invite you to consult here the list of all compatible mobiles in 2021 and how to download it for free on iOS, Android or PC devices. Without further ado, here below we leave you all the free reward codes for today October 20 in Spain.
Free Fire: October 20 Free Reward Codes
HEJT-6AYN-CDXU (European server)
MCPB-KGXU-A5YU
5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP
87JR-8K8A-KP64
MCPK-E62K-W5MX
FF10-617K-GUF9
MCP3-WABQ-T43T
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J
GY52-RK7A-TA5R
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z
X59F-7V698-7MA
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q
N366-CU6U-P95B
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN
MSJX-8VM2-5B95
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW
9C0E-4B1B-1IIG
O92D-XVFY-VN09
R9AU-3BHL-4XI9
ZDCW-61YR-UCYH
4XX7-DTOL-BXOH
7O0W-KWPT-C42W
0RI8-D35D-NFXV
XM5L-93V3-8NGX
732O-IF59-VMZ1
NV94-4T60-B9GK