Today’s Free Fire Codes October 16, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We offer you all the free rewards codes available in Free Fire today, October 16, 2021. Expand your cosmetic inventory without paying. Free Fire is still in fashion, it’s that simple. For this reason, surely you like the idea of expanding your inventory of items without paying anything, right? You can do it thanks to the new free rewards codes. We offer you today, Saturday October 16, 2021. Thanks to them you will get new cosmetic items at no cost to use in the acclaimed battle royale. After redeeming them, they will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the free to play title is available on Android and iOS devices.
Free Fire codes for today, October 16, 2021
MCPK-E62K-W5MX
FF10-617K-GUF9
MCP3-WABQ-T43T
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J
GY52-RK7A-TA5R
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z
X59F-7V698-7MA
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q
N366-CU6U-P95B
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN
MSJX-8VM2-5B95
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW