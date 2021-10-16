Today’s Free Fire Codes October 16, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We offer you all the free rewards codes available in Free Fire today, October 16, 2021. Expand your cosmetic inventory without paying. Free Fire is still in fashion, it’s that simple. For this reason, surely you like the idea of ​​expanding your inventory of items without paying anything, right? You can do it thanks to the new free rewards codes. We offer you today, Saturday October 16, 2021. Thanks to them you will get new cosmetic items at no cost to use in the acclaimed battle royale. After redeeming them, they will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the free to play title is available on Android and iOS devices.

Free Fire codes for today, October 16, 2021

MCPK-E62K-W5MX

FF10-617K-GUF9

MCP3-WABQ-T43T

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J

GY52-RK7A-TA5R

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z

X59F-7V698-7MA

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q

N366-CU6U-P95B

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN

MSJX-8VM2-5B95

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW