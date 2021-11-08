Today’s Free Fire Codes November 8, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on November 8, 2021 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. We are now into the month of November and in Free Fire we find several daily free rewards codes that we can redeem on the official Garena page to get items such as diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. Therefore, here we leave you with the codes for this Monday, November 8, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the official Garena website and leave you with other pieces of interest.
Free Fire: November 8 Reward Codes
FF7WSM0CN44Z
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MV9CQ27LQJOL
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FFTQT5IRMCNX
3OVTN5443GFQ
WHYGN3J29VZU
ID9S3QJKAFHX
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
PUSR0KI57R77
QNUH4C1G5QBQ
ZFUJWLLPG4P4
MX20UBTUSJKA
UNGQ36T7BHZJ
E71XWBFU6RO7
9SR8E1WJEHF6
QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
5G9G-CY97-UUD4
X99TK56XDJ4X Special Gift Today’s Code
FFDGQMRE52B Free Diamond Coupon
FFUJMNLOSOAC Head Hunting Parachute
FFCD63Q8O2Q3 Animal Weapon Loot Box
FFIC79UTM6GU Vandal Rebellion Weapons Loot Box
TCREAWCMZJPR Vandal Riot / Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Box
9GJT66HNDCLN Weapon Loot Box