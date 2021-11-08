Today’s Free Fire Codes November 8, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: We tell you what are all the free reward codes for Free Fire on November 8, 2021 for this battle royale on iOS and Android. We are now into the month of November and in Free Fire we find several daily free rewards codes that we can redeem on the official Garena page to get items such as diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. Therefore, here we leave you with the codes for this Monday, November 8, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the official Garena website and leave you with other pieces of interest.

Free Fire: November 8 Reward Codes

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

PUSR0KI57R77

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

MX20UBTUSJKA

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

9SR8E1WJEHF6

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

X99TK56XDJ4X Special Gift Today’s Code

FFDGQMRE52B Free Diamond Coupon

FFUJMNLOSOAC Head Hunting Parachute

FFCD63Q8O2Q3 Animal Weapon Loot Box

FFIC79UTM6GU Vandal Rebellion Weapons Loot Box

TCREAWCMZJPR Vandal Riot / Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Box

9GJT66HNDCLN Weapon Loot Box