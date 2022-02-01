Today’s Free Fire Codes February 1, 2022; All Rewards Free

Free Fire: We tell you all the free reward codes available today, February 1, 2022. Fatten your cosmetic inventory. Garena Free Fire returns like every day with its round of free reward codes. Today, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, the popular battle royale allows its users to receive new cosmetics without having to checkout. Once the exchanges will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title is available in free-to-play format for iOS and Android devices.

Before knowing all the Garena Free Fire codes for this Tuesday, February 1, 2022, we remind you that you can find out what is the best configuration to make auto headshot shots and how to put your nick invisible, something especially useful for when you do not want to be seen during the games. In addition, the weekly agenda with a new elite pass is now available.

We also explain all the flag codes and how to put them in the profile as well as how to get memory fragments. No less important is the weekly agenda of these last few days, with room recharge and lightning eye. All codes usually last about 24 hours from their publication. Here below we leave you all the Free Fire codes for this Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Garena Free Fire codes for today, February 1, 2022:

UBJH GNT6 M7KU

N34M RTYO HNI8

X4SW FGRH G76T

Y374 UYH5 GB67

Y374 UYH5 GB67

Y7UL O80U 9J8H

7GF6 D5TS REF3

4G56 NYHK GFID

FGHE U76T RFQB

FT6Y GBTG VSRW

NJKI 89UY 7GTV

C3DS EBN4 M56K

6AQ2 WS1X DFRT

8S7W 65RF ERFG

MQJWNBVHYAQM

UU64YCDP92ZB

CY7KG742AUU2

7EDTPY4QGK24

KC78CMCM8NK2

VBWVF9MG7EGT

P46CW7WM2TVA

UDE36JUTXTAK

WHAHXTENCKCM

TXRKM22AWE9J

HEJT6AYNCDXU

42TPG5PJQF6N

8ZUGJWY6WFCT

76AVUN8V4YVF

7HRRYQ8ZSXHE

YSYGNT683K9A

JEB45G79CFSF

N8XDCTJ36M26

GY359T7Y9EXM

98V26BZA2UA5