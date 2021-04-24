Free Fire: Today’s Free Fire Codes April 24, 2021; all free rewards All free Free Fire codes for today Saturday, April 24, 2021. We know the rewards we receive. We tell you how to redeem them.

Free Fire already has its free rewards codes for this Saturday, April 24. Garena’s battle royale, one of the current titles on iOS and Android devices, allows you to upgrade and acquire new cosmetic items without having to spend a single euro. Therefore, below we leave you the codes that are already available, just as we did with those of yesterday. You have 24 hours to redeem them.

Free Fire codes for today, April 24

U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

VNY3-MQWN-KEGU

PCNF-5CQB-AJLK

6XMN-G242-VMKV

RRF6-WMKM-DPJV

G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

SD19-RKJ1-75GR

SDKL-UHG7-GYT9

FTT7-LMDP-FUBE

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

FFBC-EGMP-C3HZ

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

FRES-NILM-FAST

YUH6-RHOP-TDFZ

FBSH-ARE1-0RBU

CONG-RATZ-2MIL

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

Redeeming free rewards codes on Free Fire requires going through a very simple process. Every 24 hours, its managers publish a list in which you will receive cosmetics at no additional cost after redeeming them. You must bear in mind that these will remain linked to your Garena Free Fire ID. Then we leave you with them.