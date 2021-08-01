Today’s Free Fire August 1, 2021; All Free Rewards

Free Fire: All the free Free Fire codes for today Sunday, August 1, 2021. We know the rewards we receive and we tell you how to redeem them. Free Fire offers new free rewards today. The popular title that millions of users play on Android and iOS devices offers us today a new batch of free reward codes, with which we can get new objects for Garena’s battle royale. You only have to redeem the following Free Fire codes for today, Sunday, August 1, 2021, available for players from Spain, Latin America and the rest of the world.
Free Fire codes for today, August 1
AGF6-333A-6AS2
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS
F2AY-SAH5-CCQH
JUHG-FDSE-DRTG
TJ57-OSSD-N5AP
FEY8-OKMN-BVD1
FDFV-CSAS-EDRF
FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL
FFMC-F8XL-VNKC
FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5
C23Q-2AGG-P9PH