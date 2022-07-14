Today Xbox Game Pass adds 5 new games, including 2 releases of the first day

Microsoft is constantly adding new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, usually distributing them within a month. Although Microsoft tends to distribute new Xbox Game Pass releases, there are days when a bunch of new games are added right away. That’s the case since July 14, as Microsoft has just added a whopping five games for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, including the famous first-day releases.

From July 14, Xbox Game Pass subscribers in the cloud, on consoles and PCs can try Escape Academy, My Friend Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls and PowerWash Simulator, and PC Game Pass subscribers will get exclusive access to Overwhelm. . Of these games, two standouts are Escape Academy and PowerWash Simulator, as both are released on the first day.

Escape Academy is a cooperative game where players can solve puzzles and complete quests together. Meanwhile, PowerWash Simulator exactly matches its name. This is a simulation game in which players wash items using a washing machine. There are a dime a dozen of these strange simulation games, but PowerWash Simulator is one of the most popular currently on the market, so Game Pass subscribers should think about taking a look at it.

New List of Xbox Game Pass Games

Escape Academy (Cloud/Console/PC) My friend Peppa Pig (Cloud/Console/PC) Overwhelm (PC) Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud/Console/PC) PowerWash Simulator (Cloud/Console/PC)

My Friend Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls are clearly aimed at a younger audience, although there is something interesting in My Friend Peppa Pig that Game Pass subscribers should know about. On the Metacritic summary review site, My Friend Peppa Pig has a higher user rating than Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition combined.

Anyway, today is a good day for Game Pass subscribers because of the five new games they now have access to, but it’s also one of the last days when fans can check out the games coming out on July 15th. On July 15, Xbox Game Pass is losing five games in the form of Atomicrops, Carrion, Children of Morta, Cris Tales and Lethal League Blaze, so anyone interested in these games should definitely check them out while they still can.

Looking ahead, we’re looking forward to the new Xbox Game Pass games in the next couple of weeks. Day One The game As Dusk Falls is released on July 19, and it will be joined by various other games that have not yet been revealed. More details about Microsoft’s plans for the Xbox Game Pass in the second half of July 2022 should be revealed as soon as possible, so fans should keep an eye on the announcement.