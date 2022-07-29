Today, the football world honors the Cowboys of Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is celebrating his 29th birthday by spending the third day of training camp on Friday.

Fans from all over the NFL world, especially Cowboys fans, took to Twitter to wish the star QB a happy birthday.

“Golden birthday, I plan it to be a golden year,” Prescott said at his press conference on Thursday.

“Happy Birthday, Duck! They forgot who you were before the injury! My QB1 played against the Seahawks and put the team on its back in the playoffs. I pray for a dominant, healthy season for you, brother. LFG!” one fan wrote.

“Happy birthday, Team America leader!” another added.

After missing most of the 2020 season due to a serious foot injury, Prescott returned with a good performance in 2021, gaining 4,449 yards passing, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with an 11-5 record in the regular season.

Unfortunately for Duck and the Cowboys, they failed to live up to postseason expectations as they lost to the San Francisco Fort Niners in a Wild Card matchup.

With another year of experience under his belt, Prescott will try to take his team to a new level in 2022.