Today, the football world honors Steelers legend Jack Lambert

It’s a special day for the Pittsburgh Steelers as Steeler Nation celebrates the life of Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert.

Lambert turns 70 today, and the Steelers’ official Twitter account has tried to mark the occasion accordingly. They congratulated Lambert on his birthday, and the fans were more than willing to share the joy with them.

Jack Lambert was selected in the second round of the legendary 1974 NFL Draft. He was one of four Hall of Fame members they took in the first round along with John Stalworth, Lynn Swann and Mike Webster.

After winning Rookie of the Year and leading the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory in 1974, Lambert made nine consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, eight All-Pro teams, and was one of the league’s most dominant linebackers for a decade.

His distinguishing feature was his mouth, which was missing four front teeth, which made him look like he had vampire fangs when he took out his upper dentures.

Lambert is considered one of the most intimidating players in NFL history, one of the best ball selection players, an elite hawk and was inducted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1990.

The Steelers have had many great defenders in the famous Steel Curtain defense and throughout their long history. But Lambert was a fan favorite of many.

Happy birthday, Jack Lambert!