“Today Show”: Jenna Bush-Hager Celebrates the Power of Female Friendship in June Book Club Pick

Jenna Bush Hager starts the summer with the collection “Read with Jenna”, dedicated to the value of female friendship. The Today Show star has just announced her June choice, which should captivate readers on the very last page of her debut novel.

Jenna Bush-Hager chose “These Impossible Things” for June

Hager described “These Impossible Things” by Salma El-Vardani on Instagram, which is the author’s first novel.

“This debut novel tells about the friendship of three Muslim girls traveling for love and faith as their best years in college come to an end,” Hager wrote in the caption. “When one night makes a turn and changes everything, this trio must find their way to each other.”

Chronicling the lives of best friends Malak, Kitty and Jenna, “These Impossible Things” explores complex themes of culture, family, friendship and traditions, trying to follow their own path.

“Salma’s novel shows the power to cherish those who are close to us, and demonstrates love in all forms,” Hager enthused. “Come read with us!!”