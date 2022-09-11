Today Marcus Freeman has entered a shameful story

Notre Dame’s football program is one of the most famous in this sport. Unfortunately for head coach Marcus Freeman, he made history by losing to an unsure Marshall on Saturday.

According to ESPN statistics and information:

“Marcus Freeman [becomes] the first head coach in Notre Dame history to lose his first 3 games. He lost in the Fiesta Bowl last season and in last week’s first game against Ohio State.”

After the Ohio State game last week, the Fighting Irish team was stunned by Charles Huff’s Thundering Herd.

Senior running back Halan Laborn was a big reason for Marshall’s success (as was their defense), running for 163 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.

Let’s see what Marcus Freeman can come up with in week three against Cal.