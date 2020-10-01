Today is the third show of BTS Week

Tonight is the third participation of the Bangtan Boys in the program ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, check the schedules to tune in to BTS Week.

BTS’s week on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ is quite a success, the boys have prepared different performances of their discography to adorn the American television show.

Tonight is the third day of BTS Week and another special guest of host Jimmy Fallon is Chris Colfer, famous writer and actor, who rose to fame with his role as Kurt Hummel on the series ‘Glee’.

Performances by Big Hit Entertainment rappers and singers have been epic, so fans are on the lookout for surprises that Jin, Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook have prepared for today. What song do you think the idols will perform?

Go preparing everything for the third presentation of Beyond The Scene, check the schedules, look for the link of your preference, choose the armchair in your room that you like the most and get everything ready to see the show of your favorite idols.

FOLLOW THE BTS WEEK DAY 3 BROADCAST ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’ WITH JIMMY FALLON.

SCHEDULE:

September 30th.

09:35 PM Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Guatemala.

10:35 PM Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama.

11:35 PM Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Paraguay.

September 31st.

12:35 AM Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

05:35 AM Spain.



