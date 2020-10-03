Today is the last show of BTS Week

Enjoy the show that the BTS members have planned for the latest BTS Week show with Jimmy Fallon. This was a week full of emotions for the fans of these idols, as we got to enjoy incredible performances and very interesting interviews with the members of Bangtan Sonyeondan. This special is about to come to an end, so you can’t miss the last episode.

Although this is the closure of this special programming planned in honor of BTS and their followers around the world, we know that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon program will be full of great surprises.

The previous days we witnessed historical and emotional presentations, memories of BTS in their school days and much more, so we believe that the last show will give us something even more surprising.

No fan of these artists wants to miss what will happen tonight on the Jimmy Fallon show, so we tell you how you can see the boys of BTS following the live broadcast.

FOLLOW THE TRANSMISSION OF THE LAST DAY OF BTS WEEK ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’ WITH JIMMY FALLON

In order to enjoy the show that Bangtan Sonyeondan will show on the program for the fifth day of BTS Week, you must pay close attention to the schedule that corresponds to you according to the geographical area where you are.

SCHEDULE

October 2nd

09:35 PM Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Guatemala.

10:35 PM Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama.

11:35 PM Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Paraguay.

October 3

12:35 AM Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

05:35 AM Spain.



