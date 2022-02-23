Today Is The Important Day For These 34 Altcoins: Here’s The List Of Things To Happen!

After yesterday’s market carnage, today it looks like cryptocurrencies are starting to recover. Bitcoin has gained 3.4 percent in the last 24 hours, while the total cryptocurrency market cap has increased by 3.7 percent. However, regardless of price, many new developments continued to occur in the ecosystem.

There have been new developments in these 24 altcoin projects!

Ari10 (ARI10) team will hold a question and answer event.

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) will be listed on Minter. The listing will take place with the pair BIP and ALPACA.

Swipe (SXP) will unveil its new whitepaper.

Conflux (CFX) will start updating from the epoch number 36935000 as part of the Hydra Network hard fork.

KuCoin will list the World Mobile token (WMT) in Tether (USDT) pair at 13:00 Turkish time.

MEXC Gloval lists Metaverse VR (MEVR).

Newscrypto Coin (NWC), 3.0 for NewsCrypto app. releases version. They say that with this they are advancing the usage and user experience.

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a community meeting.

Huobi Global lists HeroesChain (HEC) with USDT pair.

Biswap (BSW) will assist with the release of 5,000 Robbies NFTs.

Tethys Finance (TETHYS) will hold a question and answer event on Telegram with Metis Token (METIS) at 16:00.

LBank listed Swah (SWASH) in USDT pair at 13:00 CEST.

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) will hold an event together with the people behind the team.

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) will hold a question and answer event with DeFi Yield.

COTI (COTI) will hold a question and answer event about its treasure. This meeting, which will be attended by the COTI technical team, will take place on the project’s Discord server.

The Avalanche (AVAX) team will talk about interoperability, token economics and security at Wanchain’s (WAN) Hackathon.Asia.

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) will hold a meeting with Data Whale’s project manager.

MEXC Global will list Tales of Chain (TALE) with USDT pair at 15.00 CET.

Coritiba joins Bitci to create fan tokens.

The founder of the altcoin Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) will begin his series of community innovation lessons today.

Socean Staked Sol (SCNSOL) will hold a Q&A event with CoinEasy via Telegram.

Saito (DAITO) will hold a question and answer event on Telegram with The Owl Analytics at 15.00 CET.

BKEX lists Everlens (ELEN) with USDT pair.

BKEX lists Kalao (KLO) with USDT pair.

LBank lists HRDGCOIN (HRDG) with USDT pair.

MEXC Global lists Infinity Skies (ISKY) at 16:00 CEST with USDT pair.

Bonfida (FIDA) is holding a question and answer event.

Marinade staked SOL (MSOL) and Hubble (HBB) will hold a question and answer event. This event, which will be held on Discord, will talk about liquidity, decentralization, Solana, DeFi and much more.

Babylons (BABI) is implementing the Methane Evolutions IDO (Initial DEX Offering). IDO will be held on the Babylons NFT platform.

Avalaunch announced the end of the staking round for the Dexalot IDO.

Cropper Finance (CRP) has announced that it will use Socean Staked Sol (SCNSOL) to buy from its own liquidity.

Rally (RLY) will be present at the BLADECON 2022 virtual conference.

Bitci (BITCI) announced that it will open a stock market in Brazil.

Bitci (BITCI) has updated its authentication policy.