Today Is The Important Day For These 22 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

Bitcoin rallied above $43,000 to mark a 20-day high, while Ethereum touched $3,000 for the first time in weeks. BTC bulls regained control of the market and pushed prices higher again. This time around, the flagship cryptocurrency added more than $2,000 in an hour and rallied above $43,000. Meanwhile, significant developments are taking place in many altcoin projects. Here are the details…

There will be important developments in these altcoin projects today.

Shortly after falling below $41,000, Bitcoin took the attack once again and briefly surpassed $43,000. Altcoins are also in the green today, with ADA approaching $1 and Ethereum touching $3,000. But regardless of prices, there are many new developments in the ecosystem. In the list below that we have prepared as Somanews, you can find out which coins are/will be listed on which exchanges today or which coins the team behind will hold meetings:

The Avalanche (AVAX) Summit, which will include researchers, developers and those who build applications on Avalanche, starts today.

QTUM (QTUM) is listed on the Japan arm of OKCoin.

Qredo (QRDO) is listed on Huobi Global with USDT pair.

BitMart lists SpaceY 2025 (SPAY) with USDT pair.

XT.COM lists Apollo Inu (APOLLO) in USDT pair at 17:00 CET.

Seedify.fund (SFUND) realizes Penguin Karts IGO.

MEXC Global listed FoodChain Global (FOOD) with USDT pair in the morning.

MEXC Global listed Crypto Gaming United (GCU) with USDT pair at 11:00 CEST.

MEXC Global lists the Arti Project (ARTI) with USDT pair at 5 PM.

MEXC Global listed Tart (TART) with USDT pair at 13:00 CEST.

The Dash (DASH) team will hold a virtual meeting with the cryptocurrency exchange Uphold.

TrustFi Network Token (TFI) will launch the Darkland PRS today.

Secret (SCRT) will hold a meeting/meeting on NFT, games via Twitter Spaces.

Telos (TLOS) will hold its weekly meeting at 21.00 in the evening.

MEXC Global listed Thales (THALES) at 15.00.