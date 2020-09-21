Today is the Emmy Awards, how to watch the live stream

This Sunday, September 20, the Emmys are held, the 72nd awards ceremony will be broadcast online, learn about the new dynamics of the ceremony, these are the times to tune in to your favorite television stars.

The Emmy Awards is the most important television ceremony in the United States, this year the health contingency has not stopped preparations, the nominated Hollywood celebrities changed their gala dresses for more comfortable outfits to watch the event from their home.

This year the dynamics of the show will be more than different, since the Staples Center venue in the city of Los Angeles in California will not receive spectators. Jimmy Kimmel will be in charge of hosting the Emmy Awards.

For Internet users to comment on the ceremony on social networks, a special emoji was designed on Twitter, in the image Jimmy Kimmel appears with a mask holding a statuette of the Emmy Awards. What do you think of the new dynamics of the ceremony?

HOW AND WHERE TO SEE THE EMMY AWARDS LIVE?

SCHEDULE:

7:00 PM Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Colombia.

9:00 PM Argentina, Brazil and Chile.

2:00 AM Spain



