Today is the Critical Day for These 34 Altcoins: Here’s the Detail of What Will Happen!

As we move towards the middle of the week, there are various developments in certain altcoin projects. Tuesday was also positive for crypto prices, but looking at the ecosystem regardless of price; various announcements, integrations, listings stand out.

Important announcements made for 34 altcoin projects

Bitcoin has soared more than $6,000 and surged above $40,000 for the first time since the war between Russia and Ukraine began. Altcoins have also increased. Apart from the price, there are also important developments in the ecosystem. Here are the developments that will take place in 34 altcoins today…

Traders Coin (TRDC) will hold a question and answer event on Twitter.

Traders Coin (TRDC) will launch the whitepaper and website for its game.

Synapse Network (SNP) is launching staking.

EOS (EOS) will release Mandel 3.0.

Katana Inu (KATA) has announced the launch of its staking service.

Subme (SUB) will perform the March token burn.

ZCash (ZEC) will launch the Gardening Club.

NerveFlux (NERVE) will burn $100,000 of Nerve tokens.

FTX lists Terra (LUNA) in USD and USDT pairs at 17:00 Turkish time.

A meeting will be held on Twitter about the Terra ecosystem consisting of Terra (LUNA), TerraUSD (UST).

Filecoin (FIL) is holding a virtual meeting today.

FTX lists Cosmos (ATOM) with USDT pair.

ChainX (PCX) takes snapshot for CID airdrop.

TerraLand Token (TLAND) has announced its next fundraising event.

MEXC Global lists the Idavoll DAO (IDV).

Huobi Global lists Polkacity (POLC) with USDT pair.

Aavegotchi (GHST) will hold a question and answer event on Reddit.

Huobi Global lists VLaunch (VPAD).

Dopex (DPX) is participating in a question and answer event hosted by Bitkeep.

Pangolin (PN) and DEAPCOIN (DEP) will hold a question and answer event on Telegram.

WAX (WAXP) has announced that it is ending its science fiction anthology.

Gate.io lists Methane Evolutions (METHANE).

MEXC Global lists QANplatform (QANX).

TrueUSD (TUSD) and Crypto.com (Cronos/CRO) will meet their followers on Twitter Spaces.

BitMart lists MetaRim (RIM).

Wanchain (WAN) is holding a question and answer event on Telegram.

Uniworld (UNW), 2.3.6 for Android. will start the transition.

Decubate (DCG) begins selling Basketballverse.

MEXC Global lists Paycer Protocol (PCR) with Tether (USDT) pair at 15.00 Turkish time.

SafePal (SFP) will hold a meeting on Twitter.

Huobi Global lists MetaGear (GEAR) with USDT pair.

Marinade (MNDE), Marinade staked SOL (MSOL) and Amun DeFi Index (DFI) are holding a Q&A on Discord.

BKEX lists Minds (MINDS) with USDT pair.

Huobi Global lists Wilder World (WILD).