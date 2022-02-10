Today is the Critical Day for These 24 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

With Bitcoin once again reaching $44,000, many altcoins are also trading on the green board today. Altcoins have largely mimicked BTC’s performance lately. As such, most of them had a correction yesterday. But looking at the ecosystem regardless of price, it seems to matter for some altcoins today.

There will be significant developments for these 24 altcoin projects

Looking at the overall ecosystem apart from prices, there are many developments in altcoins every day. These developments such as stock market listings, integrations, partnerships, network updates; It is followed by many because it has a positive effect on the prices of altcoins or increases its adoption and recognition. Today, we have compiled the developments in 24 altcoins. Most of the news today consists of stock market listings.

Metaverse project The Sandbox (SAND) is launching its Web3 land sale at 16:00 CET.

APENFT’s (NFT) airdrop process begins today. Airdrop is distributed to TRX, JST, BTT holders.

EverRise (RISE) will hold a broadcast with the team on Twitter Spaces in the evening.

Subme (SUB) founders will participate in a bi-weekly Q&A.

WhiteBIT lists Terra (LUNA).

Cryptocurrency exchange Koinbazar lists Alien Worlds (TLM).

Koinbazar lists Gala (GALA) with INR and USDT pairs.

Koinbazar lists Cosmos (ATOM) with INR and USDT pairs.

Koinbazar lists ETH, INR and USDT pairs as well as Dent (DENT).

MEXC Global lists MetaGamingGuild (MGG).

BigONE lists Tether (USDT) pair and Phantom (FTM).

The team behind SparkPoint (SRK) and SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) will announce a strategic partnership today.

The EthereumX (ETX) project will release its new roadmap today.

LBank lists Dhabicoin (DBC).

Cryptocurrency derivatives platform FTX lists Immutable X (IMX).

Koinbazar lists RAMP (RAMP).

Bitforex adds MicroPets (PETS) to the platform.

LBank lists JK Coin (JK).

WhiteBIT lists Aave (AAVE).

MEXC adds CronaSwap (CRONA) to the platform.

Bitfinex lists Concordium (CCD) with USD and USDT pairs.

Coinsbit lists Smash Cash (SMASH).

MEXC Global lists Alpha Quark Token (AQT).

BitMart adds Recharge (RCG) to the platform.