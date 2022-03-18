Today is the Critical Day for These 13 Altcoins: Here’s the List of Things To Happen!

Coming to the end of the week, some altcoin projects will host various developments. On the last trading day of the week, 13 altcoins will be listed on various exchanges while running some live streams.

Huge news for these 13 altcoins

Altcoin investors are keeping a close eye on what is happening in the ecosystem. So, what developments will happen today, March 18, 2022?

VCGamers (VCG) will hold a question and answer event with CertiK. The event will be held at 22:00 Turkish time.

Kraken lists Internet Computer (ICP) with USD and EUR fiat currency pairs.

Kommunitas (KOM) is implementing the MechaChain IKO (Initial KOMmunity Offering).

MEXC Global lists OBRok (OBROK) at 6pm with USDT pair.

Gogol Coin (GOL) is listed on LBank with USDT pair.

LBank lists Bobcoin (BOBC) with USDT pair at 16:00 CEST.

Alpha Finance (ALPHA) and Fantom (FTM) are holding a live stream on Twitter Spaces.

Bibox lists Seele (SEELE).

Syscoin (SYS) is holding a live question and answer event. Syscoin and ZK-rollups will be mentioned.

MEXC Global listed Shiryo-Inu (SHIRYO-INU) with USDT pair at 11:00 am.

Platypus Finance (PTP) will hold a question and answer event on Twitter Spaces.

True USD (TUSD) will hold a question and answer event with SpookySwap.

Alliance Block (ALBT) will hold a question and answer event for the roadmap. The broadcast will be made on the Youtube channel.

Altcoins prices are stable

Apart from the developments above, most altcoins have experienced pumps and dumps recently, but now they have calmed down, given their price action. Ethereum experienced a small increase of 1 percent and the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap rose to $2,800. Avalanche has also posted slight gains and is holding at $80. By contrast, Terra (LUNA) has lost the most – a drop close to 6 percent pushed the asset below $85. Ripple, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and CRO have also been down slightly since yesterday and are trading on the redboard.