Today is the Big Day for These 38 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

Yesterday’s price drop was short-lived as Bitcoin attacked again and recorded a three-week high above $43,000. Meanwhile, while altcoin prices are on the rise, developments in the ecosystem are also coming to the fore. Here are the details…

There are important developments in these altcoin projects!

Bitcoin was in danger of losing $40,000 about a week ago. It is now trading above $43,000. Although this situation also positively affects altcoin prices, the ecosystem of altcoins is already quite active. Here is what will happen with various altcoins today:

IoTeX (IOTX) handles mainnet v1.7.

Minter (BIP) lists Trust Wallet Token (TWT) with BIP pair.

Minter (BIP) lists Coin98 (C98) with the pair BIP.

Minter (BIP) lists SafePal (SFP) with BIP pair.

TrustFi Network Token (TFI) realizes Gravis Finance IDO.

Oraichain Token (ORAI) launches mainnet 2.0.

Subme (SUB) is holding a question and answer event where Subme founders will take part.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) has launched Massarany NFTs as “physical NFTs” in its store.

MEXC Global lists Elrond (EGLD) at 17:00 CEST with USDT pair.

The CMO of My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) will hold a Q&A with the CEO of Antler Interactive.

BitMart listed Solar (SOLAR) with USDT pair.

Vexanium (VEX) launched a bridge called Legion Bridge, which allows transactions between BNBChain (BNB/BUSD).

FTX lists Sperax (SPA) in USD pair at 17:00 CEST.

ProBit Global listed Tripedia (TRIP) with Bitcoin (BTC) and USDT pair at 12.00 CET.

Huobi Global has listed ABBC (ABBC) with USDT pair.

Liquid Collectibles (LICO) is performing the token burning.

FTX lists Frax Share (FXS) in USD pair at 17:00 CEST.

API3 (API3) will broadcast live on Twitter.

Follow Token (FOLO) and Alpha Impact (IMPACT) are holding a question and answer event to discuss their partnership.

MEXC Global listed ritestream (RITE) with USDT pair at 12.00 CET.

Nervos Network (CKB) and Pastel (PSL) will hold a question and answer event on Telegram.

BUSDX (BUSDX) and Spywolf (SPY) will hold a Q&A.

Qredo (QRDO) will hold a question and answer event on Twitter Spaces.

CoinStore will list Marshall Rogan Inu (MRI) with USDT pair.

BitMart lists Duet Protocol (DUET) with USDT pair.

MEXC Global lists Mouse Haunt (MHT) with USDT pair.

MEXC Global lists NeoFi (NEOFI) with USDT pair at 18:00 CEST.

Aavegotchi (GHST) will take screenshots of Rarity farming.

KeeperDAO (ROOK) will hold a community meeting with Bastion.