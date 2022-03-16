Today Is The Big Day For These 32 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

Cryptocurrency market continues the middle of the week with slight bullishness. Regardless of the price, it is seen that there are many innovations in the ecosystem. As Somanews, we have compiled listings, integrations, updates and meetups that will happen in various altcoin projects today. Here are the details…

Here’s what will be in 32 altcoin projects today

Ari10 (ARI10) will unveil updates to the project’s roadmap during a Q&A session today. Updates and information will be provided by ARI10 CEO.

RoboHero (ROBO) will hold a question and answer event on Twitter Spaces.

Minter (BIP) lists Cardano (ADA) with the pair BIP.

Crypto Expo Dubai 2022, in which projects such as MetaRuffy (MR), Niros (NIROS) will participate, starts.

Minter (BIP) lists XRP with the BIP pair.

Minter (BIP) lists Chainlink (LINK) with BIP pair.

Minter (BIP) lists Cosmos (ATOM) with the pair BIP.

Minter (BIP) lists Litecoin (LTC) with the pair BIP.

Minter (BIP) lists Aave (AAVE) with the pair BIP.

Minter (BIP) lists Compound (COMP) with the BIP pair.

The Fuse (FUSE) team will hold a question and answer event on Discord.

Lisk (LSK) will meet with the community through Twitter Spaces. The live broadcast will start at 17.00 Turkish time.

WAX (WAXP) will also be one of the projects that hold community meetings through Twitter Spaces. Digital art and NFTs will be discussed at the event, which will be attended by various NFT artists.

Pera Finance (PERA) will hold the question and answer event that it has postponed in the past days on Discord.

FTX lists altcoin Convex Finance (CVX) on the spot market and perpetual futures services. The listing will take place at 17.00 Turkish time.

Fetch.ai (FET) and Citadel.one (XCT) will hold a joint question and answer event on Telegram. The event will start at 16:00 CEST.

FTX lists Anchor Protocol (ANC) on the spot market and perpetual futures services. The listing will take place at 17.00 Turkish time.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) will hold a question and answer event with the ByBit exchange. The event, which will take place on Telegram, will start at 21:00 CEST.

BitMart lists ShibaDoge (SHIBDOGE) with Tether (USDT) pair.

ThunderCore (TT) and XY Finance (XY) held the question and answer event on Discord at noon.

Klapes NFT and Klaytn (KLAY) will hold a question and answer session.

LBank lists Bobatama (BOBA) with USDT pair.

XT.COM has listed The Last War (TLW) with USDT pair at 13:00 CEST.

KuCoin listed Souni (SON) with USDT pair at 13:00 CEST.

UniFarm (UFARM) will implement the GameYoo IDO (Initial DEX Offering).

Qredo (QRDO) will hold a question and answer event with Coin68.

Coinsbit lists CORE MultiChain (CMCX) with USDT pair.

BitMart lists Trendsy (TRNDZ) with USDT pair.

LBank will list Chinu (CHINU) in USDT pair at 17:00 CEST.

Autobahn Network (TXL) and Polychain Monsters (PMON) will answer users’ questions via Twitter.

WhiteBIT lists Avalanche (AVAX) with USDT, BTC and ETH pairs.

Sperax (SPA) will hold a question and answer event at 19.00.