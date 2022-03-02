Today is the Big Day for These 31 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

Bitcoin has continued to rise over the past 24 hours, marking the highest price line in roughly three weeks and surpassing $45,000. Most altcoins have calmed down now, except Terra and Solana. Both are up more than 6 percent and are hovering above $95 and $100, respectively. On top of that, developments in the ecosystem do not stop.

What happened/will happen in these altcoin projects?

The ARI 10 (ARI10) team is holding a question and answer event.

The EOS network implements the Contract Pays system contract.

Sonar (PING) founders will hold a special question and answer event.

Pitbull (PIT) is launching its NFT collection with Metallandz.

Radio Caca (RACA) is holding a question and answer event with the Stealth exchange.

KuCoin lists the Theta network gas token Thete Fuel (TFUEL) in pairs Tether (USDT) and Bitcoin (BTC).

Kommunitas (KOM) realized the Outer Ring IKO (Initial KOMmunity Offering).

LBank lists CatCoin Token (CATS) with USDT pair.

Exchange Genesis Ethlas Medium (XGEM) will perform a public minting of the NFT collection Komo.

Immutable X (IMX) will hold a question and answer event.

MetaFabric (FABRIC) is launching the Messenger browser add-on.

MEXC global listed Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) at 11:00 CEST.

Humans.ai (HEART) has announced that it will begin the launch of its pre-staking program.

MEXC Global lists GameStar (GMS) with USDT pair at 15.00 CET.

Nervos Network (CKB) will hold a question and answer event from Telegram and discuss the roadmap published for 2022.

XT.COM listed Meta Ruffy (MR) with USDT pair at 13:00 CEST.

MEXC and Bifrost (BFC) held a question and answer event on Telegram.

Seedift.fund (SFUND) is performing IGO for the Outer Ring.

Constellation (DAG) will hold a meeting to discuss developments in the ecosystem.

BitMart lists Shintama (SHINTAMA) with USDT pair.

Seedify.fund (SFUND) handles the Shark Race Club sale and IGO.

Klaytn (KLAY) and ecosystem partner Covalent (CQT) will hold a webinar.

Coinstore lists Darwinia Network Native Token (RING) with USDT pair.

Splinterlands (SPS) is holding a weekly question and answer event.

LBank lists SWFTCOIN (SWFTC) with USDT pair.

Solanium (SLIM) is holding a question and answer event on Telegram.

MEXC Global lists Quoth (QUOTH) at 17:00 CEST with USDT pair.

Babylons (BABI) will also be among those performing the Outer Ring IDO (Initial DEX Offering).

Fuse (FUSE), DIA (DIA) and Ola.finance will hold a question and answer event.

IOTA (MIOTA) officials will perform a live broadcast. The broadcast will take place on Twitch.

Sperax (SPA) is holding a question and answer event.