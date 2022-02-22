Today is the Big Day for These 26 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

The bitcoin and altcoin market has been on the downside over the past day. Even though there are macro factors behind the withdrawal, the fundamentals of the projects continue to develop. Integrations, partnerships, cryptocurrency exchange listings or network updates continue to occur in the ecosystem.

Today, there will be various developments in altcoin projects: Here is the list

Snyapse Network (SNP) is launching its mobile app today. The team describes this as a “major milestone” for the project’s launchpad launch.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) will hold a community meeting.

Cudos (CUDOS) will complete the migration to the mainnet.

Conflux (CFX) will hold a question and answer event with the founders. The time of the event will be 18:00.

Seedify.fund (SFUND) will conduct the Toyo exclusive sale. The sale will take place on Seedify Launchpad.

UniWorld (UNW) is attending the U8 Conference, which will be held in Vietnam and where topics such as artificial intelligence and blockchain will be discussed.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) will hold a question and answer event on Telegram with cryptocurrency exchange Bybit.

Maiar DEX (decentralized exchange) lists ZoidPay (ZPAY).

TronTrade announced that it will delist Klever Finance (KFI) and Klever (KLV).

StarLedger NFT project based on Metis Token (METIS) is launching its second “minting” round.

Kommunitas (KOM) is performing an IKO (Initial KOMmunity Offering) for MetaGamz. MetaGamz will have a selling price of $0.005.

Platypus Finance (PTP) has announced the Tether (USDT) liquidity pool.

Nano (XNO), who has just changed the NANO ticker, will meet with community members in France.

LaCucina (LAC) has announced that the beta testing phase will end.

LBank listed XRoad (XRI) with UDST pair at 09.00 Turkish time.

Bitrue listed EverGrowCoin (EGC) with USDT pair at 13:00 CET.

NEFTIPEDIA (NFT) has announced the first set of tokens for Neftiland. The dollar value of the tokens that will be burned today will be $ 2,259.

Bitforex listed KardiaChain (DAI) with USDT pair at 11:00 CEST.

Cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global listed Dexioprotocol (DEXI) with USDT pair at 06:00 CET.

Babylons (BABI) is performing the Age of Tanks INO.

BKEX listed Chromatika (KROM) in USDT pair at 12:00 CET.

BKEX listed the Metaverse Index (MVI) with USDT pair at 10.00 CEST.

LBank will list Mondo Community Coin (MNDCC) in USDT pair at 16:00 CET.

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) announced that new market listings will be made.

MEXC Global lists Center Prime (CPX) in USDT pair at 15.00 CET.

SpyWolf (SPY) announced the partnership with Reward Miner. SpyWolf will arrange the contracts and launch the project for the project in question.