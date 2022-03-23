Today Is The Big Day For These 24 Altcoins: Here’s The List Of Things To Come!

Bitcoin and most altcoins have been stable since yesterday. After briefly surpassing $43,000 to mark a 20-day high, Bitcoin pulled back slightly and returned to an all-time high of $42,000 in January 2021. The price of most altcoin projects has stalled today, but the developments in their ecosystem have not. In the list below that we have prepared as Somanews, you can see what developments will occur in which altcoins today. Here are the details…

Today, there will be significant developments for 24 altcoins.

While the prices are horizontal, the developments in the crypto money ecosystem never stop. Today, 24 altcoins will have or are experiencing important developments such as stock market listings, network developments, community meetings. You can find them all in the list below:

The World Blockchain Summit continues in Dubai. The teams behind many altcoins will attend the summit, and NFTs, decentralized finance (DeFi), and the metaverse will also be discussed.

BitMart lists Kunci Coin (KUNCI) with USDT pair.

RoboHero (ROBO) and MindDAO (MINT) will hold a Q&A about NFTs and innovations in projects. The event will take place on Twitter Spaces.

VCGamers (VCG) will answer users’ questions by broadcasting live on Youtube with Indodax.

Polkastarter (POLS) will perform its first AVAX IDO.

Gnosis (GNO) is releasing a beta version of Conquest.eth.

Huobi Global lists Onston (ONSTON) with USDT pair.

Ari10 (ARI10) team will hold a question and answer event.

Seedify.fund (SFUND) will perform the Supernova IGO. IGO will end tomorrow.

Kommunitas (KOM) will hold the Supernova IKO.

SuperRare (RARE) is launching the Monograma NFT collection today.

Gala Games (GALA) announced that the pre-sale for Ronin Prime NFT characters has started today on the Gala Games Store.

LBank lists SOMESING (SSX) with USDT pair.

Liquid is delisting Factom (FCT).

WhiteBIT lists Centaurify (CENT).

Fetch.ai (FET) will hold a Twitter Spaces session in which the CTO of the project will participate, and the token economy will be discussed.

SugarBounce (TIP) will perform token buyback and burn.

LBank lists Rubix (RBT) with USDT pair.

Akash Network (AKT) will report developments about the testnet and network via Twitter Spaces.

Oasis Network (ROSE) will hold a question and answer event with Arab users via Telegram. The event will start at 19:00 Turkish time.

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) will hold a meeting with the community.

Beldex (BDX) will hold a Q&A meeting with NodeHub.io.

GPEX (GPX) is holding a question and answer event with Bittrex.

Polychain Monsters (PMON) and Autobahn Network (TXL) will hold a Q&A where NFT and games will be discussed.