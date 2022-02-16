Today is the Big Day for These 23 Altcoins: Here’s What You Need to Know!

While most bitcoin and altcoin projects have calmed down since yesterday’s gains, most cryptocurrencies continue to trade on the green board. Bitcoin aimed to go higher in the last 24 hours but was rejected at around $45,000. Most altcoins are currently stable, with the obvious exception of Avalanche. While prices are watching this way, there are 23 altcoins that are experiencing various developments in their ecosystem today. As is known, announcements for altcoins are also of great importance in price and adoption.

There are significant developments in 23 altcoin projects

Bitcoin, which failed to rise above $ 46,000 last week and continued to recover, turned to a bearish weekend and fell below $ 42,000 several times in a few days. However, the bulls stopped the movement and reversed BTC’s trajectory after this $4,000 price drop. Yesterday, there was an increase of $ 2,000 in one day. However, the asset continued to climb in the following hours and approached $45,000. Despite being rejected at this point, BTC remained above $44,000. While altcoins are also sideways, some have important news in their ecosystem. You can find important announcements for 23 altcoins in the list below…

Minter (BIP) lists Polkadot with DOT/BIP parity.

Team DexxGame (DXGM), Alien Worlds (TLM), and Cartesi (CTS) will be attending the Blockchain: a Game Changer in the Gaming Industry panel.

Huobi Global lists Roco Finance (ROCO) with Tether (USDT) pair.

LUNI (LUNI) will hold the S21 community event. The event will talk about Terra Blockcain and NFT marketplaces in the metaverse.

BOSAGORA (BOA) announced that it will open the CoinNet test version to participants who want to join from outside, apart from the developers in the team.

Gate.io listed Umee (UMEE) with Tether (USDT) pair.

Akash Network (AKT) will hold a meeting with Skynet Labs. The event will take place in Colorado.

Jupiter (JUP) will launch Metis 1.4.

LBank lists Chainflix (CFXT) with USDT pair.

BKEX lists Shintama (SHINTAMA) in USDT pair.

BitMart lists RSS3 (RSS3) at 19.00 Turkey time.

KuCoin lists the Stronghold Token (SHX).

LBank lists SUBX FINANCE LAB (SFX).

Hoo.com lists the Welups Blockchain (WELUPS).

Helium (HNT) will hold a question and answer event. This event, where the questions of the participants will be answered, will be held on Discord.

BKEX announced that it will list Shaman King Inu (SHAMAN).

UniWorld (UNW) has released its mobile wallet update. The platform will upgrade the IOS version to 3.1.6 and the Android version to 3.1.7.

MEXC Global lists HarmonyLauncher (HARL).

XT.COM lists EGOH Finance (EGOH) with USDT pair.

MEXC Global lists GameZone (GZONE) with USDT pair.

Gains Network (GNS) is performing the V6 transformation.