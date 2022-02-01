Today is the Big Day for These 16 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

As we enter a new month, it can be seen that the calendar of many altcoin projects is full. Changes, updates and launches made in the projects behind altcoins can sometimes have a positive impact on prices. That’s why investors pay attention to the announcements. So, what developments will occur in which ecosystem on the first day of February?

Here are the important developments in 16 altcoin projects

COTI (COTI) is launching its Treasury today.

Tenset (10SET) is undergoing a rebranding. The first phase of this process begins with major updates to the website and the foundations of the Tenset project.

Theta (THETA) introduced the new TNT-20 token. Named TDROP, this token rewards NFT liquidity mining and rewards Theta validators through staking. The target launch of TDROP is shown as today.

DUSK Network (DUSK) is launching its public testnet today.

Announcing that it will burn coins at the beginning of every month in 2022, Subme (SUB) will perform the coin burning in February.

Blue Horizon (BLH) launches its NFT marketplace platform.

Huobi Global lists Panther Protocol (ZKP).

BitMart lists Firo (FIRO).

Kraken lists the Akash Network (AKT).

WhiteBIT lists Loopring (LRC).

Particl (PART) will activate the Taproot hard fork at 20:00 CET.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is launching the staking pool.

Plastiks (PLASTIK) is launching its beta marketplace.

SW DAO is releasing stable SW DAO decentralized application (dApp) available to the public.

VelasPad (VLXPAD) implements VeleroDAO’s Initial DEX Offering (IDO).