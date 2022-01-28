Today is the Big Day for These 15 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

The developments in the altcoin market do not stop. Bitcoin (BTC), which was traded at $ 36,000 at the time of writing, declined to $ 33,000 in the past days, negatively affecting the entire market. This situation caused a decrease in the prices of altcoins. However, in the meantime, some news that positively affect cryptocurrencies should not be overlooked. In addition to listing news in the field, developments in the network are also common. So, what developments have taken place or will happen today?

Altcoin market is active: Here are the events that will happen today

While Bitcoin (BTC) is flat after a sharp loss, which has fallen to $ 33,000 in the past days, the activity continues in altcoins. Today, while some altcoins are listed on various exchanges, some of them have/will experience significant developments in their networks. The detailed list is as follows:

Cryptocurrency exchange Hotbit is listing Merchant Token (MT).

KuCoin lists Hubble (HBB).

ERC20-based Electric Vehicle Direct Currency (EVDC) moves to AVAX C-chain.

AstroSwap (ASTRO) is launching the V1 DEX.

The hedge launches on the Chromia (CHR) network.

LBank lists the XT.com Token (XT).

MetaFabric’s (FABRIC) Wallet 2 Wallet Messenger is launching a month ahead of schedule.

Vader Protocol (VADER) is launching the USDV stablecoin.

Bitfinex lists Songbird (SGB).

Bitfinex lists SX Network (SX).

LBank lists GenCoin Capital (GENCAP).

BitMart lists Meanfi (MEAN).

MEXC Global lists Totem (CTZN).

FinexBox lists Scar (SCAR).

DerivaDAO (DDX) will hold a meeting on Discord for the first time. k.