Today is the Big Day for These 15 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

Although the cryptocurrency market does not seem very encouraging in terms of price, it is worth paying attention to some altcoin projects. Today, there are or will be some important developments for 15 altcoins. These include developments such as stock market listings, community meetings, question and answer events, and hard forks.

Today, developments are taking place on these 15 altcoin projects

Synapse Network (SNP) launches fiat on-ramp. Users can now buy cryptocurrencies with fiat directly from the Synapse platform.

Kava (KAVA) is launching co-chain alpha.

Celo (CELO) is performing its second hard fork, Espresso hard fork.

Polkastarter (POLS) launches Cryptoverse land sale.

Autofarm Network joins Kava (KAVA) network.

IoTeX (IOTX) will hold a virtual meeting for the IoT consortium.

The Mobox (MBOX) team will hold a question and answer event on Twitter.

LBank lists Elvantis (ELV) with Tether (USDT) pair at 16:00 Turkish time.

Kava’s co-chain Ethereum alpha launch will also include Beefy.Finance (BIFI).

Yield Guild Games (YGG) will conduct the IndiGG IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) over FTX.

BitMart listed Bit Store (STORE) with USDT pair at 08:00 CET.

Eroverse (ERO) is updating its roadmap.

Conflux (CFX) will hold a question and answer event in Spanish about Conflux 2.0.

Clearpool (CPOOL) and Oredo (ORDO) will hold a question and answer event on Twitter Spaces.

XT.COM has listed Marshall Rogan Inu (MRI) in USDT pair at 11:00 CEST.

The latest situation in the cryptocurrency market

After several days of free fall in a row, Bitcoin has bounced back and added several thousand dollars to its value. Most altcoins are also slightly green, with Waves and Theta posting the most significant gains after double-digit gains. Last week, on March 2, BTC failed to surpass $45,000 and suffered a massive drop. In the days that followed, BTC was slowly losing value before dropping below $40,000 on the last trading day of last week. It is trading at $38,967 at the time of writing.