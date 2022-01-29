Today is the Big Day for These 10 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

While Bitcoin (BTC) aims to surpass $38,000, most altcoins continue to recover. Altcoin prices are affected by various developments in their networks as well as Bitcoin’s price movements. As Somagnews, we have compiled the developments that are/will be experienced in some altcoins today. Here are the details…

Here are the important altcoin developments today

Bitcoin failed to pass 39,000 on Wednesday when the Federal Reserve said it would raise interest rates in March. It has failed to show any significant gains since then. Hours after the Fed meeting, it dropped to $35,500 and tried to recover. Then BTC rallied above $37,000, dropped below that line once again, and attacked again in the past 24 hours. As of now, the asset is close to $38,000 and its market cap has reclaimed $700 billion.

Meanwhile, altcoins also seem to be trading on the green board. However, although coins generally follow Bitcoin’s price movements, it is worth keeping an eye on various developments in their networks. Below, you can see the developments in 10 altcoins:

TRDC stakers will start earning Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Traders Coin (TRDC)’s TRStake platform.

TRDC stakers on the Traders Coin (TRDC) platform will also start earning Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE).

Indoex will list NerveFlux (NERVE).

Elon Tech (ETCH) is launching a Q&A event that will end on January 31st.

Biconomy lists Enegra (EGX).

LBank lists Acala Token (ACA).

MEXC Global lists Nakamoto Games (NAKA).

BigONE lists Lumenswap (LSP).

BTCEX lists the Adappter Token (ADP).

Columbus (CBS) will hold a question and answer event on Telegram at around 17:00.