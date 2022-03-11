Today is Critical Day for These 23 Altcoins: Here’s What They’ll Be!

While the prices of Bitcoin and altcoins move sideways, various developments continue to occur in some projects. On the last trading day of the week, many altcoins are holding Q&A and various exchanges are announcing their coin listings. Here is a list of what will happen today…

Here is what will happen for these 23 altcoins…

BitMart lists MetaBlackout (MBT) with Tether (USDT) pair.

Eroverse (ERO) is launching the ERO staking pool in partnership with Sphynx (SPHYNX). The pool will open at 23.00 Turkish time.

NitroEX (NTX) announced that 200,000,000 NTX tokens will be burned today.

Metaverse event will be held with SCB10X. At this event, the managers of projects such as The Sandbox (SAND), Yield Guild Games (YGG) will give speeches.

The SXSW Conference, which will be attended by projects such as Chainlink (LINK), Filecoin (FIL), Gala Games (GALA), Tezos (XTZ), starts in Texas. The conference will conclude on March 20.

Chia (XCH) is holding a question and answer event.

BitMart lists Ecomi (OMI) with USDT pair at 18:00 CEST.

BitMart lists DEAPCOIN (DEP) with USDT pair.

Klaytn (KLAY) will hold a question and answer event with DSC Label.

TomoChain (TOMO) will hold a question and answer event at 16:00 CET.

BKEX lists Shibnobi (SHINJA) with USDT pair.

SparkPoint (SRK) has concluded its first Blockchain Developer Bootcamp. Participants will “graduate” today.

Livepeer (LPT) will hold a question and answer event with Beem on Twitter Spaces.

Ontology (ONT) will participate in Binance’s live Q&A event.

Polkastarter (POLS) will start answering users’ questions via Telegram at 17:00.

TerraLand Token (TLAND) will broadcast live on Twitter for English speaking users.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is holding a question and answer session on Discord.

LBank lists the project named Totally a Rug Pull (TARP) with USDT pair.

Goldfinch (GFI) is holding a community meeting.

Index Coop will perform today’s episode of the DeFridays series with “Liquidity Wizard” from Tokemak (TOKE).

Position Token (POSI) will hold a question and answer event on Telegram. The event will start at 18:00 CEST.

MEXC Global will list Pibble (PIB) with USDT pair at 15.00 CET. As Cryptokoin.com has previously reported, the stock market listed EYES and XI altcoins yesterday.

MEXC Global listed Cloudbric (CLBK) with USDT pair at 13:00 CEST.