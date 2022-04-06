Today is a critical day for these 34 altcoins: that’s what they will be!

Although new developments appear in the altcoin ecosystem every day, today it will be especially important for 34 altcoins. Here is the list we have prepared for what will happen today…

It is relevant for 34 altcoins today

iExec RLC (RLC) will meet in Lyon.

XT.COM posted Artex (ARTEX) with a pair of Tether (USDT) at 13:00 Turkish time.

Decubate (DCB) is holding a fundraiser for Basketvallverse (BVR).

AdaSwap (ASW) and Coti (COTI) have launched a question and answer event on Telegram.

Oasis Network (ROSE) continues its weekly series called Oasis Outlook. Today we will talk about NFT.

Warriors Land Fuel (WLF) has announced the launch of a demo review.

MEXC Global placed HUPAYX (HPX) with a pair of USDT at 11:00 CEST.

Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) and WAX (WAXP) will conduct a live broadcast of questions and answers.

Propy (PRO) will make presentations on cryptocurrency and real estate in the framework of panel discussions.

MetaFabric (FABRIC) will broadcast live about the DAO on Twitter Spaces.

Ownly (OWN) has announced that it will make an announcement about the partnership.

Indoex lists Marshall-inu (MRI).

DeFiato (DFIAT) and Platypus Finance (PTP) held a question and answer event at 13:00 Central European time.

MetaFabric (FABRIC) will host a Q&A event at 19:00 to share its new roadmap with its team.

Pocket Network (POKT) will host a Q&A event with the OKC network. The event will start at 15:00 Moscow time.

Eroverse (ERO) has announced that it will make an announcement about the partnership.

Hyve (HYVE) has announced a partnership with Uniqly.

Today TerraLand Token (TLAND) launches Terra Land airdrop.

The Bitcoin 2022 conference starts today. It will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center from April 6-9.

RoboHero (ROBO) will host a Q&A event with GamerHash.

BitForex places JasmyCoin (JASMY) with a pair of USDT.

Kava (KAVA) will launch the beta version of Ethereum Co-Chain at 17:00 CEST.

Light DeFi (LIGHT) trading also opens on the Ethereum (ETH) network, the second largest cryptocurrency on the market.

Mobox (MBOX) conducted MOMOverse alpha testing at 11:00 CEST.

Flokiverse (FLOKIV) announced today that it will be listed on the centralized Coinsbit exchange.

Celo (CELO) has announced that NFT Ashanti will be launched in EQ.

IRISnet (IRIS) is CoinSwap 0.6. reported that it has updated to its version. This update is aimed at adding new features, options for growing liquidity and supporting more assets.

Ari10 (ARI10) holds a weekly Ari10 Q&A session.

Biconomy lists a very popular ApeCoin (APE) that has been very popular lately, at 14:00 CET, which we also reported as Kriptokoin.com .

KuCoin listed TitanSwap (TITAN) with a pair of USDT at 13:00 CEST.

BitMart will list League of Kingdoms (LOKA) with a pair of USDT at 16:00 CEST.

Kommunitas (KOM) launched IKO (initial offer of Kommunitas) the bounty hunter at 12:00 Central European time.

MonkeyLeague (MBS) has announced the Pioneers Gear-Up campaign.