Today is a critical day for these 10 altcoins: that’s what they will be!

The cryptocurrency market entered the weekend with a sideways price movement. While bitcoin is trading above $40,000, other altcoin projects are not undergoing much change. However, important changes are taking place in the ecosystem today. Here are the details…

Today is an important day for 10 altcoins

As we reported to Somanews, Bitcoin entered the weekend with sideways movements. Meanwhile, innovations continue to occur in various altcoin projects. Below is a list of what will happen today, Saturday, April 16, 2022:

Rebel Bots (RBLS) have announced that they will announce a partnership.

TXA (TXA) has launched a system that will allow TXA investors to place bets. Stackers will be eligible to participate in the planned airdrop.

Kommunitas (KOM) will hold an exclusive sale of MetaShooter (MHUNT).

Kommunitas will host the IKO Leigon Network.

Ledgis (LED) is registered on MEXC Global with a pair of USDT on TSI 9.

StarLink (STARL) will host a Q&A event with the Chinese community.

MEXC Global will list WeWay (WWY) with a pair of USDT at 15:00 CET.

XT.COM lists ASIMI (ASIMI) at 13 with USDT and Binance Coin (BNB) pairs.

AMC has launched Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) payments in the AMC app.

What is the latest market situation?

The cryptocurrency market is still standing today, but Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading above $40,000 and $3,000 respectively. After recent price fluctuations, Bitcoin stopped and remained just above the enviable $40,000 mark. Altcoins are also atypically stable today: Ethereum holds $3,000, and Binance Coin significantly exceeds $ 400.

Last week, the bitcoin price was volatile, not exceeding $47,000. The bears took advantage of this and began to decline as BTC dropped to $45,000 and $43,000 in a matter of days. The situation worsened when the cryptocurrency fell below its $42,000 ATH in January 2021. The falls continued, and soon after, Bitcoin fell to a one-month low below $40,000. He recovered after the second fall below this level.