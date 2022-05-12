Today is a big day for these 27 altcoins: that’s what they will be!

As the market continues to experience deep collapses, the development of various altcoin projects shows that faith in space is not lost. In the list below you can see what events will take place in which coin today. Here are the details…

The development of the altcoin ecosystem does not stop: here are today’s events

As we reported on Somagnews, Bitcoin (BTC) fell to a one-year low and reached $26,700 on Binance. Although it has recovered to $28,000 at the time of writing, the losses it has suffered over the past 24 hours should not be underestimated: BTC, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, has fallen by more than 10 percent. While the fall of BTC and the near-zero value of Terra (LUNA) continue to be the most discussed topics in the cryptocurrency space; important events in other projects should not be ignored. In the list below, you can see stock exchange listings, questions and answers, meetings and network updates happening today:

XT.COM posted Puli (PULI) in the USDT pair at 18:00 Turkish time.

Gamerse (LFG) is launching a full beta version of SAM today. SAM is offered as a platform on which NFT users can communicate, trade and play games.

FaraLand (FARA) will burn its tokens on the 12th of each month.

Seedify.fund (SFUND) will execute Moon IGO.

KuCoin places FreshCut Diamond (FCD) in the USDT pair at 16 Central European summer time.

MEXC Global is placing Crogecoin (CROGE) with a pair of USDT at 18 Central European time.

With the launch of Multichain (MULTI) and MULTI, today Multichain will start distributing commission among users.

Tycoon (TYC) will release version 2 of its technical description.

Actually (OWN) will conduct a closed beta testing process.

Huobi Global is hosting an Adappter Token (ADP) with a pair of USDT.

LBank lists Pieme (PIE) with a pair of USDT.

Komodo (KMD) will host a Q&A event at 20:00 CET.

KuCoin lists KaraStar (KARA) with a pair of USDT at 13:00 CET.

KuCoin listed the Kylin Network (KYL) with a pair of USDT at 12 Central European Summer time.

Qredo (QRDO) will open a live broadcast on Youtube and answer users’ questions.

LBank lists Virtual Tourist (VT) with a pair of USDT.

Pundi X (PUNDIX) performs an XPOS system update.

WhiteBit lists the Volt Inu (VOLT) with a pair of USDT.

Covalent (CQT) is holding a community meeting.

Polkadot (DOT) holds a community meeting with other projects in its ecosystem.

Celsius Network (CEL) will hold a meeting in Atlanta.

BitMart places a Bit Hotel (BTH) with a pair of USDT at 14:00 CET.

DeFi Kingdoms Crystal (CRYSTAL), DeFi Kingdoms (JEWEL) and Synapse (SYN); This will be a joint broadcast on Twitter Spaces.

MEXC Global placed NPick Block (NPICK) at 11 Central European time with a pair of USDT.

MEXC Global is placing OLIVE (OLV) shares in the USDT pair at TSI 15.

Klima DAO (KLIMA) will host a Q&A event on Twitter Spaces.

ARize (ARZ) will host a question and answer event on Youtube.