Today is a big day for these 22 altcoins: that’s what they will be!

While the crypto money market has started to recover a bit, investors are closely watching what happens today. In the list below, we have collected what events will take place in which altcoin project today. Here are the details…

There have been significant changes for these 22 altcoins.

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) will launch its main network today.

Harmony (ONE) will host a panel in Ghana.

BitGlobal will list Abyss (ABYSS) with a pair of USDT.

Gala (GALA) will host a question and answer event with Endless AI.

Qtum (QTUM) will host a Q&A event with Guarda Wallet.

Everdome (DOME) launches a web page for NFT awards.

Secret (SCRT) will be broadcast on Twitter Spaces.

EverRise (RISE) will make an announcement on Twitter Spaces and Youtube today, at 21:00 Central European time.

BitMart lists Tune.Fm (JAM) with a pair of USDT at 22 CET.

KuCoin placed a position token (POSI) with a pair of USDT at 11 Central European time.

Kommunitas (KOM) introduced Creo Engine IKO at TSI 12.

Crabada (CRA) will announce new features that will be added to the network today.

Akash Network (AKT) will perform a network update.

MEXC Global places ZoidPay (ZPAY) with a pair of USDT on TSI 15.

Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) will hold a meeting at Discord.

Gate.io lists pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) at 11 CEST with a pair of USDT.

Huobi Global is hosting Elumia (ELU) with a pair of USDT.

Lyra Finance (LYRA) and Synthetix Network Token (SNX) will host a Q&A event on Twitter Spaces.

mStable USD (MUSD) will host a Q&A event with Zyield Finance.

Trustswap (SWAP) will host a Q&A event with ECORISE via Telegram.

BitMart lists Seek Tiger (STI) with a pair of USDT on TSI 18.

MEXC Global has placed Erugo World Coin (EWC) at a price of 9 CET with a pair of USDT.

What is the latest market situation?

Meanwhile, after hitting a few weeks low of $38,000, Bitcoin accepted the attack and returned $40,000.