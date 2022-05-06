Today is a big day for these 20 altcoins: that’s what they will be!

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies started the last trading day of the week with a drop. While BTC dropped to $35,000, there was at least a 5 percent depreciation in the prices of the largest altcoins. However, looking at the ecosystem regardless of the price, various innovations will be made in the next 20 altcoin projects. Here are the details…

There have been significant changes for these 20 altcoins.

As we reported to Somagnews, bitcoin fell last night and reached the $35,500 level on Binance. The largest cryptocurrency, which changed hands at the time of writing at a price of $ 36,377, also affected others: the overall cryptocurrency market fell by 7 percent. However, in addition to prices, there are also changes in the ecosystem. Here are today’s key updates:

Vulcan Forged (PYR) will release Assassin V1.

KuCoin posted the Stepp (FITFI) application at 11 Central European time with a pair of USDT.

The Step (FITFI) application will launch an indefinite placement of bets today, at 15:00 Central European time.

Radio Caca (RACA) will host a Q&A event with CoinTiger. The event will start at 13 o’clock.

KuCoin lists Biswap (BSW) with a pair of USDT at 12 CEST.

Coinsbit lists EDAC (EDAC) with a pair of USDT.

Pocket Network (POKT) is hosting a question and answer event on Twitter Spaces with Fantom (FTM).

KuCoin lists FUSION (FSN) with a pair of USDT on TSI 13.

LBank is placing shares of Ulanco (UAC) with a pair of USDT.

The Celsius Network (CEL) will host a question and answer event with Paul Barron.

Flux (FLUX) will host a Q&A event on Twitter Spaces.

Telos (TLOS) will answer users’ questions live on Youtube. The broadcast will begin at 20:00 Moscow time.

Biconomy lists Project Galaxy (GAL) with a pair of USDT at 17 Central European time.

LBank lists a Transient (TSCT) with a pair of USDT.

KuCoin lists H2D Dao (H2O) with a pair of USDT on CET.

MEXC Global places LOT.TRADE (LOTT) with a pair of USDT at 15:00 CET. The staking process for this altcoin also starts at the same time.

Coinsbit lists Asuna Inu (ASUNAINU) with a pair of mUSDT.

SparkPoint (SRK) will make an announcement about the SparkPlay tournament.

Ergo (ERG) will host a weekly update and Q&A event.