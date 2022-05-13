Today is a big day for these 16 altcoins: that’s what they will be!

The cryptocurrency market has started to recover, albeit slightly. Bitcoin (BTC), which fell below $27,000 yesterday, managed to stay above $30,000 today. Meanwhile, many altcoin projects have lists and community meetings, announcements of Q&A events. In the list below you can see what will happen or happened today.

What will happen in which altcoin project?

As we reported on Somagnews, bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency with its market value, recently fell below $27,000, marking the lowest level in the last year. However, today the market looks more positive. The value of the cryptocurrency managed to stay above $ 30,000. However, regardless of the prices, it seems that there will be innovations in many altcoins. The list below includes the listing of altcoins, news from various exchanges, meetings that will be held by the teams behind the projects. Today, there are also many Q&A events where the teams behind the projects answer users’ questions.

Avalanche (AVAX) is hosting an event called Avalanche House. The event in Berlin is intended for users, developers and those who want to add something to the web3.

Seedify.fund (SFUND) has launched IDO Metarails.

BitMart lists WeWay (WWY) with a pair of USDT.

Coinsbit lists Luffy with a pair of mUSDT.

KuCoin placed MovieBloc (MBL) with a pair of USDT on TSI 12.

KuCoin listed the DUSK network (DUSK) with a pair of USDT on TSI 13.

MEXC Global posted Tune.Fm (JAM) with a pair of USDT on TSI 7.

Ambrosus (AMB) will hold weekly community meetings.

Oasis Network (ROSE) is holding a meeting about the future of Web3.

XT.COM lists the Gateway Protocol (GWP) with a pair of USDT at 23:00.

Oasis Network (ROSE) is hosting a question and answer event on Telegram.

Hector Finance (HEC) and Beefy.Finance (BIFI) is holding an event dedicated to questions and answers.

KuCoin listed Celestial (CELT) at 11 Central European time.

The Orica event will take place in the Decentraland (MANA) universe.

Galaxy Blitz (MIT) and Conflux (CFX) will host a Q&A event.

Ergo (ERG) will host a weekly update and Q&A event.