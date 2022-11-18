Today host Al Roker explained why he was hospitalized while absent from the morning show

Send some well-wishes to the morning TV mainstay.

Al Roker said on Instagram that he had been in the hospital for a long time due to complications that arose after the discovery of a blood clot. Here ‘s how he explained it:

Many of you thoughtfully asked where I was. Last week I was hospitalized with a blood clot in my leg, which caused several blood clots to enter my lungs. After some medical blow to the mole, I am so lucky to be receiving amazing medical care and on the road to recovery. Thank you for all the good wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a nice weekend, everyone.

First of all, it’s nice to know that the co-host of “Today” had a seemingly positive experience after hospitalization, at least as positive as one can imagine. It’s not entirely clear why he hid his hospital stay from the public for so long, but it’s likely that he wanted to go through the most difficult circumstances before feeling comfortable telling his fans and followers about it. Blood clots are known to cause sudden health problems, so no one will blame him for keeping quiet until everything is cleared up.

Presumably out of respect, today’s group of co-hosts have said little about Al Roker’s disappearance over the past two weeks, mostly noting his absence. But that changed during Friday morning’s telecast, when Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and deputy Rocker Dylan Dreyer shared their wishes for the meteorologist to get well as soon as possible. (I think they couldn’t get Matt Smith from House of the Dragon to reprise his role as a weather forecaster.) Here ‘s how Guthrie put it:

He’s in a good mood, we’ve all talked to him. He’s in a great mood. . . . Al is hard to slow down, but he is on the mend and is on the mend. I don’t know if he’s watching this show, but we love you, Al. We miss you.

Carson Daly also noted that he needs Al Roker to return to the set to continue inspiring him to stay in shape, and the Rocker’s workout videos make him feel the need to exercise more. It’s unclear how agile the TV veteran will be when he gets back on his feet, but it’s probably a good thing he doesn’t have to worry about covering hurricanes anymore this year.

This is not the first time in recent years that Al Rocker had to leave “Today” for medical reasons. He missed a couple of episodes along with other presenters in the early days of COVID due to a positive diagnosis of a member of the crew, and then in September 2022 he himself tested positive, which is why he disappeared from the air. And that was in November 2020, when he announced his prostate cancer diagnosis live on air, followed by a two-week break to have surgery.

Check out Al Roker’s full post below.

Today, almost every morning of the year, a multi-hour telecast is broadcast on NBC. While you’re waiting for the Rocker to return to the weather screen, take a look at our TV premiere schedule for 2022 to find out what new and returning shows are being prepared for release.