Today Brown made an important decision about the availability of media

MikeFlorio from ProFootballTalk recently reported that some news about the situation with Deshaun Watson may appear later today.

After this possibility became known, the Browns postponed their appearance in the media.

Given the timing of these two events, it is likely that the Cleveland organization is preparing a statement about any news that is about to appear.

Watson was initially suspended for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL appealed the decision, demanding the Browns be disqualified for at least the entire season.

Watson and the league are reportedly in talks about a possible settlement. It is reported that the NFL is ready to compromise with a 12-game suspension if it is accompanied by a fine of at least $ 10 million. Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey is overseeing the appeal.

Over the weekend, Watson expressed remorse over the 24 civil cases he initiated about alleged sexual harassment. This apology could be related to a possible settlement.

According to initial reports, Watson was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million.