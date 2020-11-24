Tobias Menzies prepares to return to the drama

The popular Outlander series is preparing some details to start production on season 6, so Frank Randall actor Tobias Menzies seems optimistic about a return to the series.

Actor Tobias Menzies played two great characters in Outlander, Claire’s husband, Frank Randall, and the character from the past, Jack Randall. Menzies earned a lot of praise for his starring twists and how he was able to transform into the two opposing characters.

But sadly both characters of the actor died, Frank in a “car accident” while Jack in the battle of Culloden.

Despite that, his last appearance happened during Outlander season 4, in the form of flashbacks with Claire’s daughter, Brianna. But will the actor be in season 6 of the show?

The actor has never ruled out a possible return to the Outlander series, but given the series’ history and time travel, there is a chance to see the actor on the show again. Thus, Menzies said:

“I guess in a show that involves time travel, you can never say never.”

Without a doubt, actor Tobias Menzies is willing to return to the program, the only thing left is the wait by the producers of the Outlander series, to cover it with Claire’s time travels.



