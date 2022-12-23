Tobey Maguire Was Handing Out Booze at The Babylon Screening, and The Video Is Spinning Around

It was exciting news when we found out that Tobey Maguire had signed up for his first movie in years. It was doubly interesting to hear that the movie the Spider-Man actor joined was Damien Chazelle’s last Babylon movie, which starred many other famous actors. It seems that the actor is enjoying the promotion of the upcoming film, because the new video has flown around social networks. In this video, Maguire is beaming from ear to ear, handing out champagne to the audience at an early screening of Babylon.

In a video by TikTok users, Maguire smiles and jokes that everyone should be at least 21 years old when he started handing out mini bottles of champagne before the start of the movie. If you have seen the trailer for “Babylon” and NSFW, then you already know that this refers to the themes of the film about Hollywood debauchery and excesses. The film’s director Damien Chazelle previously told a crowd of fans gathered at the In Conversation panel at the Toronto International Film Festival that his upcoming film would be “big, noisy and loud.” You can watch a video of Maguire bringing a similar energy to the viewing below:

It looks like the “Great Gatsby” star is having a good time trying to make sure moviegoers can do the same with refreshing champagne, if they are of age, of course.

Tobey Maguire is a cult actor who has starred in great films (I mean only 11 of his best films), but he hasn’t done much since 2014. The actor returned to the big screens, reprising his role in the version of Sam Raimi. Spider-Man along with two other Spider-Men (Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland) in the movie “Spider-Man: There is no Way Home”. Nevertheless, it’s nice to see the actor back in holiday mode together with the acting ensemble, which includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Samara Weaving, P.J. Byrne, the always incredible Jean Smart and others.

Although the creators of the film “Babylon” managed to keep the plot a secret throughout its development, we know about the film that it will take viewers back to Hollywood in the 1920s. The film tells the story of the transition from silent cinema to talking, when Los Angeles began to turn into the capital of entertainment. As for Maguire’s character, he plays a mafia boss, loan shark and adrenaline junkie named James McKay. It is also rumored that this character is similar to the real-life gambling kingpin Reano with the same name.

Today, on December 23, a Babylon party will be held in cinemas. Nevertheless, the early reaction to Damien Chazelle’s film was somewhat mixed, although I would say that the opportunity to see Tobey Maguire return to the big screen in such an outlandish and funny role is reason enough to buy a ticket. To learn more about Maguire’s latest film, be sure to check out our thoughts on “Babylon” and feel free to check out our release schedule for 2023 while you’re on the site.