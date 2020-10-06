To watch the best videos of the band on VLive for free!

Because there is never enough of BTS, here we list the best episodes of the BTS VLive channel to enjoy the most beloved idols of the moment.

BTS is on the lips of millions of people in the world, and is undoubtedly the most successful band of the moment while the ARMY does nothing but grow and grow every day.

With music videos, world tours, docuseries and documentaries, talk show appearances, and more, BTS seems to always have new content in store for their official fanbase.

If you are new or new to ARMY, you may not yet know their VLive account, where the Bantang Boys show a different and more pleasant side of themselves.

On their channel, you can see more than 100 episodes of Run BTS !, where the group finds itself in funny situations playing and running like crazy in cities around the world.

Not sure where to start? Here are some of the best BTS videos on VLive.

The best BTS videos on VLive

Just Dance improvised game

Sometimes the best VLive streams are the ones where you feel like you’re just one of their close friends. In “JinKiMin”, we see Jin, Yoongi, and Jimin playing Just Dance.

It can remind you of the good old days when we could go to our friends’ houses and play an impromptu game just for fun.

If you’ve ever wanted to see BTS members dance to some of your favorite songs, from ABBA’s “Fernando” to Camila Cabello’s “Havana” and Pharrell Williams’s “Happy”, you should check out this video.

BTS & puppies!

In the most adorable BTS Run! episode, the band trains and plays with a group of puppies at a local dog training course.

They develop a competition in which each member tries to better train their dog, showing who is the best puppy-member duo of BTS

But really, who cares about the details? It’s an episode of BTS & Puppies, what else could you need?

Run BTS! gets spooky

They may have been playing with puppies in the last episode, but BTS freaked out on the next episode of Run BTS!

Get into the Halloween spirit with a spooky episode of Run BTS’s haunted house! In the twenty-fourth episode of Run BTS !, we find the band in an advanced version of an escape room where BTS has to solve puzzles in order to escape from a haunted house.

The BTS variety show

Do you love Korean game shows? Well, BTS gets to be game show contestants in the thirty-thirty-first episodes of Run BTS! where the band members play popular Korean variety show games. While we can’t see the more personal side of BTS, we can see the guys having a bit of fun during their free time, and we have a lot of fun watching it.

Bts slumber party

BTS changes their wardrobe in favor of pajamas in episode ninety-seven of Run BTS! The group plays some simple pajama games, an even more relaxed interpretation of their game-filled episodes. So, snuggle up and put on your pajamas for this cozy episode of Run BTS!

BTS goes to Canada

We may have the docuseries and documentaries to give us a behind-the-scenes look at BTS on tour, but we never got a chance to see BTS in Canada.

Fortunately, especially for the Canadian members of ARMY, we have three episodes to see BTS explore Toronto during their Love Yourself tour.

Top Chef: BTS edition

One of the first episodes of Run BTS! shows the boys in a cooking competition.

We learn a little more about Korean cuisine and who is BTS’s best cook.

While it’s fun to see some members completely fail, we also get to see some great dishes from the best chefs in the group.

BTS goes to a water park

We may not be able to go to water parks anytime soon, but we can live vicariously through BTS during this three-episode Run BTS! arch where BTS is taken to a water park to play. Beginning with episode eighty-three, the gang plays various water games and the gang competes in an obstacle course.



